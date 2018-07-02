Público
Merkel anuncia que Alemania deportará a los inmigrantes que se hayan registrado en otros países de la UE

La canciller alemana ha llegado a un acuerdo con su socio de coalición,la Unión Social Cristiana (CSU), para superar la crisis desatada por la política migratoria del país.

La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, tras su rueda de prensa de Berlín. /REUTERS

La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, ha anunciado este lunes un acuerdo sobre política migratoria con su socio de coalición, la Unión Social Cristiana (CSU), por el que se deportará a los inmigrantes que se hayan registrado en otros países de la UE antes de llegar a Alemania.

El acuerdo prevé la creación de "centros de tránsito" desde donde serán devueltos los extranjeros, ha explicado Merkel, lo que previsiblemente supone su internamiento y deportación forzosa.

Merkel ha explicado que este acuerdo es el resultado de las negociaciones entre su partido, la Unión Cristiano Demócrata (CDU), y la CSU, "un muy buen compromiso", en palabras de la canciller.

La secretaria general de CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, ha especificado que el acuerdo prevé que cualquier inmigrante que pretenda entrar en Alemania sea rechazado en la frontera si previamente se ha registrado en otro país.

