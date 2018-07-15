Alemania acogerá a 50 de los 450 migrantes que permanecen en dos barcos militares frente a la costa de Sicilia tras ser salvados en el Mediterráneo el sábado, al igual que Malta y Francia, según confirmaron este domingo fuentes del Ejecutivo italiano.
Estos tres países europeos son los que, por el momento, han respondido a la petición del Gobierno italiano de Giuseppe Conte de reubicar en el continente a los rescatados en el Mediterráneo.
Los 450 migrantes partieron en la mañana del viernes en una barcaza desde la costa libia, presumiblemente desde el puerto de Zuara, y fueron interceptados un día después cerca de la isla de Lampedusa y evacuados a un barco italiano y otro de la agencia europea Frontex.
En concreto 176 están a bordo de la patrullera "Protector" de Frontex y otros 266 en la "Monte Sperone" de la Guardia de Finanza (policía fronteriza italiana), mientras que ocho, entre ellos una embarazada, fueron trasladados a un hospital de Lampedusa.
Este domingo las dos naves militares se encuentran esperando instrucciones frente al puerto siciliano de Pozzallo y han recibido víveres y bienes de primera necesidad.
Las fuentes del Gobierno italiano consideran que este reparto de los migrantes es "un gran resultado" porque va en la línea de lo que se lleva pidiendo meses, compartir a nivel comunitario la gestión del flujo migratorio.
Ocurrió lo mismo con el barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline, que llegó con 230 migrantes al puerto maltés de La Valeta después de un pulso entre Malta e Italia, a cambio de que sus ocupantes fueran reubicados en otros países
Dieron su disponibilidad siete países de la UE: Irlanda, Italia, Luxemburgo, Portugal, Francia, Bélgica y Holanda, y se sumó también Noruega.
Un primer grupo de migrantes fueron reubicados en Francia la pasada semana y un segundo partió hoy desde Malta a Luxemburgo, según un comunicado del Ejecutivo del país insular europeo.
