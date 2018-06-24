Cedella Roman, una joven francesa de 19 años, fue arrestada el pasado mayo durante 15 días por las autoridades estadounidenses después de que cruzase de Canadá a Estados Unidos sin darse cuenta mientras hacía footing, según han informado este fin de semana medios franceses.

Actualmente, y debido a este episodio, la estudiante, que regresó a Francia hace una semana, tiene prohibida su entrada al territorio estadounidense.

La historia de Roman ha tenido un gran eco en Francia, al verse como un absurdo reflejo de la dura política migratoria de la administración de Donald Trump.

Roman salió el 21 de mayo a correr en las inmediaciones de White Rock, localidad del extremo oeste canadiense colindante con Estados Unidos. La estudiante abandonó el borde de la playa debido a la subida de la marea y se adentró en tierra firme, donde fue interpelada por dos agentes.

Entonces la joven, que no portaba ningún documento de identidad en el momento de la detención, aseguró no haberse dado cuenta de que estaba en territorio estadounidense –había entrado en el Estado de Washington y abandonado el canadiense de Columbia Británica– y así se lo hizo saber a los agentes.

Sin embargo, a pesar de las explicaciones, fue transferida a un centro de detención estadounidense junto al aeropuerto de Tacoma, en Seattle, situado a unos 200 kilómetros al sur del lugar en el que la interceptaron.

"Cuando me llevaron a la prisión, con esposas y un vehículo con rejas. Me sentí como una criminal", agregó. A su llegada a ese centro, logró llamar a su madre, quien aportó la visa en regla y el pasaporte de su hija. No obstante, las autoridades de Estados Unidos pidieron a Canadá que comprobase la autenticidad de los documentos de la joven.

Debido al tiempo que se llevó para resolver esas gestiones, Roman acabó pasando 15 días encerrada, hasta el 6 de junio, junto a decenas de otras personas migrantes.