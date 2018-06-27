La herramienta informática que usan los agentes fronterizos de EEUU para decidir qué hacer con los migrantes que se enfrentan a una posible deportación siempre recomienda su detención, en el 100% de los casos, según reconocen fuentes de la Administración Trump.
Se trata de un software que sugiere detener o liberar al investigado tras analizar la información sobre un migrante, como su historial criminal, estado laboral, probabilidad de huir, etc. Ahora, según informa Quartz, el Ejecutivo estadounidense ha modificado ese sistema para dar siempre la misma respuesta: "detener".
"Para alinear mejor los procesos [de Inmigración y Aduanas] con la Orden Ejecutiva de Seguridad Fronteriza e Inmigración, se realizó una modificación que eliminó la recomendación 'liberar'", reconoce el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional en un comunicado.
Según Quarz, este cambio efectivamente parece tener relación con la citada orden ejecutiva de Donald Trump, que exige "el fin de la práctica comúnmente conocida como captura y liberación", es decir, que se deje en libertad a migrantes mientras esperaban su deportación. De hecho, la recomendación "liberación" fue eliminada el año pasado, cuando se anunció la orden del presidente, según el comunicado.
El citado medio razona que modificar un sistema para que siempre recomiende "detener" al migrante pone en cuestión todo el sistema de evaluación de riesgos, aunque éste "nunca funcionó realmente"; en marcha desde 2013 durante la presidencia de Barack Obama, las detenciones nunca bajaron significativamente.
Pero es que además este tipo de evaluación basada en datos cruzados falla estrepitosamente y se ha demostrado que, por ejemplo, el análisis de datos para calcular posibles reincidencias aplicado a los tribunales estadounidense (COMPAS) sufre de un importante sesgo racial.
Así las cosas, el sistema que usan los guardias fronterizos de EEUU está forzado a predecir que todos los migrantes son peligrosos, en el 100% de los casos. Y según esta lógica, si eres un inmigrante que enfrenta a una posible deportación, eres peligroso; y si no eres peligroso, entonces no eres un inmigrante que enfrenta la deportación.
