Horst Seehofer ha anunciado este domingo en una reunión de su partido, la Unión Socialcristiana (CSU), la intención de dimitir como ministro alemán de Interior y como presidente de la formación por sus diferencias con la canciller Angela Merkel en la cuestión migratoria, según medios alemanes.
Seehofer ha hecho esta afirmación en una reunión en Múnich (sur) con la cúpula de la CSU para decidir si el acuerdo sobre inmigración alcanzado por Merkel en la cumbre europea satisfacía sus exigencias o si cumplía su amenaza de cerrar unilateralmente las fronteras a los migrantes registrados ya en otros países europeos.
En la reunión de la CSU, que se prolonga desde hace siete horas, varios miembros del partido han tomado después la palabra para disuadirle.
Según medios alemanes, Seehofer aseguró en el encuentro que los acuerdos del Consejo Europeo eran insuficientes y sus efectos no podrían compararse con lo que se conseguiría cerrando la frontera alemana a los inmigrantes registrados ya en otro país europeo, que era su propuesta.
Sin embargo, Merkel consideró poco antes en una entrevista en la televisión pública ZDF que lo obtenido en Bruselas el viernes tenía "efectos equivalentes" a la medida unilateral que proponía la CSU, agudizando aún más la pugna que mantienen ambos líderes y sus partidos.
No obstante, todavía está pendiente de conocerse la postura definitiva que va a adoptar la CSU en este asunto: si se alineará con el partido de Merkel o si cumplirá su amenaza de cerrar las fronteras.
De decantarse la CSU por la confrontación directa con la canciller, la coalición de gobierno podría romperse y Merkel quedaría en minoría.
