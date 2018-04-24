Una minúscula aldea de Guadalajara de 300 habitantes se cuela en 'The New York Times'

The New York Times se ha fijado en la evolución demográfica de los pueblos de nuestro país. En concreto, se ha centrado en la historia de Driebes, un pequeño municipio de la provincia de Guadalajara que cuenta con tan solo 339 habitantes. "El pueblo solo tiene un pastor. Tiene 82 años. La escuela, construida para hasta 50 niños, ahora tiene 11. Hasta ahora este año, seis de sus residentes ancianos han muerto y no se ha registrado ni un solo nacimiento", recoge el periódico.

El periódico estadounidense alerta sobre la pérdida masiva de habitantes en esta zona rural y la necesidad de "atraer turismo o inversión" para renconducir el problema. "Es por eso que el alcalde, Pedro Rincón, y muchos de sus ciudadanos se emocionaron tanto el verano pasado cuando los arqueólogos pasaron un mes excavando en las afueras de Driebes". Se refiere al encuentro de un asentamiento romano, Caraca, con un foro y baños públicos, cuya población se cifra en 1.800 vecinos.

El hallazgo de los restos romanos ha reavivado la esperanza en el municipio, que, según The New York Times, ven esto como una oportunidad para que la aldea se convierta en destino turístico. Con el objetivo de potenciar esta idea, el municipio organizó un concurso de graffitis de temática romana.

"Las estadísticas nacionales de España muestran que más de la mitad de los municipios del país corren el riesgo de dejar de existir", apunta el medio. En el artículo incluye otros municipios españoles que cuentan con el mismo problema. Entre ellos, Estremera , cuya economía se ha recuperado por "la apertura de una centro penitenciario" que entre sus internos están "políticos catalanes en espera de juicio".