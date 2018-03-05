Público
ELECCIONES ITALIA El Movimiento 5 Estrellas ganaría las elecciones en Italia, según los sondeos a pie de urna

Liga y Forza Italia conseguirían un 15% de respaldo cada uno, con lo que juntos podrían ser la primera fuerza parlamentaria.

El fundador del partido Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S), Beppe Grillo (i), y el candidato del partido a las elecciones generales nacionales Luigi Di Maio pronuncian un discurso durante un acto electoral celebrado en Roma, Italia, el 2 de marzo del 2018. EFE/Ettore Ferrari

El Movimiento 5 Estrellas sería la formación más votada en las elecciones generales de este domingo con un 30%, según sondeos a pie de urna. Sin embargo, Liga y Forza Italia conseguirían un 15% de respaldo cada uno, con lo que juntos podrían ser la primera fuerza parlamentaria.

Por detrás quedaría el centro-izquierda del Partido Democrático (PD), que obtendría en torno al 21%, y el partido Libres e Iguales (LeU) -posible aliado del PD- obtendría un 4% de votos, siempre según encuestas a pie de urna.

En concreto, el estudio realizado para la televisión pública RAI sitúa a Forza Italia, Liga Norte y Hermanos de Italia con entre el 33 y el 36% de los votos. El Movimiento Cinco Estrellas de Luigi di Maio obtiene entre el 29,5 y el 32,5 % y el PD de Matteo Renzi es el tercero con entre el 20,5 y el 22,5 %.

Según el sondeo de Mediaset, la coalición de centroderecha tendría entre el 32,5 y el 36,5% de los sufragios y el Movimiento Cinco Estrellas obtendría del 29 al 33%. El PD quedaría con entre el 17,5 y el 21% 

De confirmarse estos resultados a la Cámara de Representantes, ningún partido podría gobernar en solitario y deberá buscar apoyos en otras formaciones para garantizarse un gobierno estable.

Por parte del Partido Democrático, el senador Ettore Rosato ha afirmado en declaraciones a la cadena RAI que si el PD no supera el 23 por ciento, pasará a la oposición. "Si el resultado (de los sondeos a pie de urna) se confirman, pasaremos a la oposición", ha asegurado.

