Muere Alfie Evans, el niño británico que fue objeto de una batalla judicial

El niño británico Alfie Evans, de 23 meses de edad, que sufría una enfermedad degenerativa, cuyos padres plantearon una batalla judicial en su país para trasladarlo a Italia y que fuera tratado allí, ha muerto, informó su padre, Tom Evans.
En un mensaje colocado en la red social Facebook, Evans anunció la muerte del niño: "Mi gladiador ganó su escudo y sus alas a las 02.30... Absolutamente desconsolados".
Los padres de Alfie desafiaron durante los últimos meses a la justicia británica y al hospital donde estaba internado en Liverpool para conseguir que su hijo fuera trasladado a Italia, donde un hospital mostró su disposición a tratarle.
Los médicos le desconectaron de las máquinas que le mantenían con vida el pasado lunes por la noche, después de haber estado ingresado en el centro Alder Hey Children's Hospital desde mayo de 2016.
La justicia británica determinó en febrero que esa medida era en "interés" del bebé, cuyo cerebro había quedado dañado por la enfermedad y había perdido la vista, el oído y el tacto.
Durante el proceso, el hospital consideró inhumano mantener un tratamiento
El Tribunal Supremo del Reino Unido ratificó esa decisión la semana pasada, mientras que la Corte de Apelaciones denegó el miércoles a los padres el derecho a llevarlo al hospital pediátrico de Roma Bambino Gesù, gestionado por el Vaticano, que se ofreció a mantenerle el soporte vital.
La directora de ese centro, Mariella Enoc, afirmó que el Ministerio de Defensa italiano había puesto a su disposición un avión y un equipo médico para trasladar al bebé en caso de que los jueces británicos dieran su visto bueno.
Tras la última negativa de la Corte de Apelaciones, el padre de Alfie aseguró que colaboraría con los médicos del hospital de Liverpool, a quienes había acusado en días atrás de mantener "prisionero" a su hijo.
Evans afirmó que trabajaría con el equipo de doctores para ofrecer al bebé "la dignidad y el confort que necesita".
Durante el proceso judicial de los últimos meses, el hospital argumentó que los escáneres cerebrales de Alfie mostraban una "degradación catastrófica" de los tejidos y consideraron "inhumano" mantener un tratamiento.
