Nicaragua Muere de un disparo un periodista mientras retransmitía las protestas en Nicaragua

La violencia en Nicaragua se desató el miércoles pasado por unas reformas a la seguridad social.

Manifestantes durante un enfrentamiento con la Policía en Managua. - REUTERS

Manifestantes durante un enfrentamiento con la Policía en Managua. - REUTERS

El periodista Angel Gahona, que trabajaba para el periódico nicaragüense El Meridiano, ha muerto este domingo al recibir un disparo mientras hacía una retransmisión en directo por Facebook de las protestas en el municipio de Bluefileds, unas manifestaciones que se extienden por cuarto día consecutivo en el país.

Imagen de archivo del periodista asesinado. - EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de archivo del periodista asesinado. - EUROPA PRESS

El vídeo que estaba grabando continúa circulando por redes sociales. En él se puede ver como Gahona estaba mostrando los daños causados por los manifestantes en el edificio de la Alcaldía. Acto seguido se escucha un disparo y la cámara cae al suelo.

La violencia en Nicaragua, que se ha cobrado la vida de 10 personas, según el Gobierno, y de 25, según los manifestantes, se desató el miércoles pasado por unas reformas a la seguridad social. El presidente Daniel Ortega que compareció en público este sábado por primera vez desde que comenzó la crisis, dijo en una transmisión en cadena nacional que aceptaba dialogar con los empresarios sobre el tema de la seguridad social.

El Consejo Superior de la Empresa Privada (Cosep) condicionó este sábado al cese inmediato de la "represión de las manifestaciones" el diálogo planteado por Ortega para superar la crisis desatada tras la reforma a la seguridad social. 

