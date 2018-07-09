Público
Muere en Inglaterra la mujer intoxicada con Novichok, el mismo gas nervioso que el exespía Skripal

Dawn Sturges y su marido, Charlie Rowley, se habrían expuesto a restos del agente Novichok y se habrían contagiado hace una semana. La policía informó de que él "continúa en estado crítico".

Muere la mujer afectada hace una semana por el agente nervioso Novichok en Reino Unido. / Reuters

Dawn Sturges, la mujer afectada hace una semana por un agente nervioso en Amesbury, Reino Unido, ha fallecido finalmente este domingo, según ha informado la Policía británica. Sturges y su pareja, Charlie Rowley se habrían expuesto a restos del agente Novichok, el mismo utilizado contra el exespía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija Yulia en marzo en Salisbury.

"Los detectives han abierto una investigación por asesinato tras la muerte de la mujer que fue expuesta al agente nervioso en Amesbury, Wiltshire, esta tarde en un hospital", ha informado la Scotland Yard en un comunicado.

La Policía ha informado ya a sus allegados y ha anunciado una autopsia para conocer más datos sobre esta muerte. Mientras, Rowley "continúa en estado crítico". 

La investigación está dirigida por detectives de la Red Policial Antiterrorista. "Un centenar de detectives que trabajan sin descanso" en colaboración con la Policía de Wiltshire, ha destacado la Policía.

"Son noticias duras y trágicas. Dawn deja tras de sí una familia, tres hijos. Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con ellos en este momento tan difícil", ha destacado el subcomisario Neil Basu, director de la Red Policial Antiterrorista.

"Estas terribles noticias solo fortalecen nuestra voluntad de identificar y llevar ante la justicia a la persona o personas responsables de lo que solo puedo calificar como un acto atroz, irresponsable y bárbaro", ha añadido.

El sábado 30 de junio Sturges y Rowley fueron hospitalizados en Wiltshire y el 4 de julio un laboratorio confirmó que estaban afectados por el agente nervioso Novichok. Ambos habrían tocado el agente con las manos, aunque las autoridades aún no han identificado el origen de la contaminación.

Londres ha acusado a Rusia de estos casos y del envenenamiento del exespía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija Yulia en marzo, pero Moscú lo niega y reprocha a las autoridades británicas que no le haya permitido colaborar en la investigación.

