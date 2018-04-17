Muere una pasajera de un vuelo en Filadelfia tras explotar un motor en el aire

Una pasajera de un vuelo procedente de Nueva York que se vio obligado a realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en Filadelfia ha muerto este martes después de que uno de los motores del avión explotara en el aire.
La Junta Nacional de Seguridad del Transporte (NTSB) de EEUU, encargada de investigar el accidente, no ha dado más detalles. Sin embargo, varios testigos del incidente han relatado a la cadena NBC que una mujer resultó herida muy grave al ser parcialmente aspirada por una ventana dañada tras reventar el motor.
La aeronave, un boeing 737-300, que aterrizó finalmente a las 11.30 hora local (15.30 GMT), supuestamente registró una despresurización en la cabina después de que una pieza procedente del motor rompiera la ventanilla junto a la que se encontraba la víctima. El presidente de la NTSB, Robert Sumwalt, que confirmó el fallecimiento del pasajero, se ha limitado a clasificar el incidente como "fallo mecánico".
La nave, de la aerolínea estadounidense Southwest Airlines, procedente de Nueva York y con destino a Dallas (Texas), tuvo que variar su ruta hacia Filadelfia después del estallido del motor y que una de las piezas golpeara rompiera una ventanilla, lo que causó el caos en el interior del aparato, en el que viajaban 143 pasajeros y cinco tripulantes.
Según relataron los testigos a los medios locales, las personas que estaban al lado de la mujer lograron reintroducirla en el aparato después de que, debido a la despresurización, sus brazos y parte de su cuerpo fuesen aspirados por la ventanilla rota. Los pasajeros intentaron taponar la ventanilla con chalecos salvavidas y otros objetos, que eran igualmente absorbidos por la presión, mientras otras personas con conocimientos de medicina atendían a los afectados.
Poco antes del anuncio de la NTSB, el jefe del cuerpo de bomberos de Filadelfia, Adam Thiel, informó de que uno de los pasajeros fue trasladado a un hospital local con heridas graves, mientras que doce fueron evaluados por los médicos en el propio aeropuerto. De esos doce, siete fueron tratados por lesiones menores en la propia pista de aterrizaje del Aeropuerto Internacional de Filadelfia, agregó.
Comentarios
