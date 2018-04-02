Público
Muere en Sudáfrica la política y activista Winnie Mandela a los 81 años

Tras las primeras elecciones democráticas del país, fue nombrada diputada y viceministra de Arte y Cultura. Hace unos meses fue hospitalizada por una infección de riñón.

La política y activista Winnie Mandela. Alexander Joe (EFE)

La política y activista Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, segunda esposa del expresidente sudafricano Nelson Mandela, falleció hoy a los 81 años, según ha confirmado su asistente personal, Zodwa Zwane, al periódico local "Times".

La reconocida activista (Bizana, 1936-2018) sufrió una infección en los riñones por la que fue hospitalizada y dada de alta el pasado 20 de enero.

Winnie y Nelson Mandela se separaron en 1992, dos años después de la salida de "Madiba" de la cárcel, tras veintisiete años preso, y dos años antes de que se convirtiera en el primer presidente negro de Sudáfrica.

Se conocieron en 1957, contrajeron matrimonio en 1958 y su divorcio se hizo efectivo en 1996.

En 1994, tras las primeras elecciones democráticas, Madikizela-Mandela fue nombrada diputada y viceministra de Arte y Cultura.

Desde entonces fue diputada, a pesar de las pocas apariciones en los últimos años.

Madikizela-Mandela seguía siendo una figura de referencia dentro del Congreso Nacional Africano (CNA), formación gobernante en Sudáfrica desde las primeras elecciones democráticas tras el fin del "apartheid" (régimen de segregación racial), en las que se alzó con la victoria su exmarido en 1994.

