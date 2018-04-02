La muerte de un palestino eleva a 17 los fallecidos por la represión israelí en Gaza

Un palestino ha muerto este lunes como consecuencia de las heridas sufridas el viernes durante la represión de las fuerzas israelíes contra una manifestación en el sur de la Franja de Gaza, lo que eleva a 17 el número total de víctimas mortales de estos incidentes.
Fuentes médicas han confirmado este lunes el fallecimiento de Faris al Raqib, de 29 años, según la agencia de noticias Wafa. El joven había sufrido un disparo de bala en el estómago mientras participaba en la denominada Gran Marcha del Retorno, convocada por el Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica (Hamás) con motivo de la conmemoración del Día de la Tierra.
Las fuerzas de seguridad israelíes cargaron el viernes con material antidisturbios contra los cientos de palestinos que se acercaron a la valla de separación entre Gaza e Israel. Unas 1.500 personas resultaron heridas en estos choques, en relación los cuales han reclamado una investigación la Unión Europea y la ONU.
La Liga Árabe ha convocado para este martes, 3 de abril, una reunión urgente para abordar la última ola de violencia en la Franja de Gaza.
