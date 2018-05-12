Un muerto y varios heridos en París tras un ataque con cuchillo en plena calle

Al menos una persona ha muerto y ocho han resultado heridas en el ataque perpetrado hoy la zona de Ópera, en el centro de París, por un hombre armado con un cuchillo, informaron medios franceses. El supuesto asaltante falleció tras recibir dos disparos de un agente policial, agregó la Prefectura de París en una nota.
🔴 Agression de 5 personnes dans le 2ème arrondissement de Paris par un individu armé d’un couteau: une victime est décédée, deux sont blessées grièvement et deux sont blessées légèrement. L’agresseur est décédé.— Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) 12 de mayo de 2018
Según Europa 1 el hombre, cuya identidad se desconoce, gritó "Allah Akbar" (Alá es grande) en el momento de la agresión. El ministro del Interior, Gérard Collomb, saludó "la sangre fría" y la "reacción" de las fuerzas que "han neutralizado" al individuo.
"Mis primeros pensamientos van dirigidos a las víctimas de este acto atroz", agregó en un mensaje en la red social Twitter Collomb, quien no precisó si se trata de un ataque yihadista.
