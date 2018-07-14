Público
Al menos dos muertos en dos explosiones en la capital de Somalia

El incidente se produjo una semana después de que un ataque contra el Ministerio del Interior dejase una decena de muertos.

Los restos de un coche destruido tras una de las explosiones en la capital de Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Al menos dos personas murieron este sábado y varias resultaron heridas en dos explosiones registradas en Mogadiscio, la capital de Somalia, en lo que podría ser un nuevo ataque del grupo yihadista Al Shabab.

Según testigos consultados por el portal Goobjoog News, hubo una primera explosión de un coche cerca de una base militar, seguida de un tiroteo y de una segunda explosión de un vehículo de lujo.

El incidente se produjo solo una semana después de que un ataque similar contra el Ministerio del Interior, reivindicado por Al Shabab, dejase una decena de muertos.

