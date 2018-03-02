Público
Michigan Al menos dos muertos en un tiroteo en la Universidad Central de Michigan

Según las autoridades, James Eric Davis, estudiante de 19 años, mató a sus padres mientras dormían y se dio a la fuga

El lugar del tiroteo en la Universidad Central de Michigan. REUTERS

Un estudiante de 19 años mató presuntamente a tiros hoy a sus padres mientras dormían y se dio a la fuga, en la Universidad Central de Michigan (UCM), en la localidad de Mount Pleasant, según confirmaron las autoridades locales.

El presunto autor, identificado como James Eric Davis, disparó dentro del dormitorio a sus padres y se fugó corriendo del campus universitario, según los medios locales. Seis horas después del tiroteo, Davis, descrito por las autoridades como un joven afroamericano "armado y peligroso", seguía a la fuga.

En una rueda de prensa, el jefe de la Policía universitaria de la CMU, Larry Klaus, explicó que las primeras investigaciones llevan a la conclusión que el tiroteo se produjo a raíz de una "situación doméstica familiar". Además, el jefe policial indicó que Davis fue ingresado la noche anterior en un hospital local por "una sobredosis o mala reacción a la droga" y posteriormente fue dado de alta.

Davis, de 1,79 metros de altura, fue visto por última vez esta mañana huyendo del escenario del crimen vistiendo unos pantalones amarillos y una sudadera azul con capucha. Autoridades locales y estatales desplegaron equipos tácticos especiales y de vigilancia aérea por el área de la ciudad de Mount Pleasant, de unos 26.300 habitantes, para encontrarle.

Por último, Klaus aseguró que "ningún estudiante, profesor o miembro de la universidad" resultó herido durante el tiroteo.

