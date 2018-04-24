La Fiscalía de México ha confirmado este lunes que los tres estudiantes desparecidos a mediados de marzo en el municipio de Tonalá, en el estado de Jalisco, fueron secuestrados, asesinados y disueltos en ácido.
Las autoridades han informado de que los estudiantes, Javier Salomón, Marco Francisco Ávalos y Jesús Daniel Díaz fueron ejecutados por integrantes del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), según ha recogido el diario local El Sol de México.
El fiscal general de Jalisco, Raúl Sánchez, ha señalado que los estudiantes de cinematografía fueron vistos por última vez en el municipio de Tonalá cuando el vehículo en el que viajaban sufrió una avería. Posteriormente habrían sido secuestrados por al menos seis personas, que los habrían torturado y asesinado.
"Los estudiantes fueron privados de su libertad con la finalidad de dañarlos. Luego sus cuerpos fueron disueltos en ácido para que no quedara rastro de ellos", ha aseverado la Fiscalía en un comunicado recogido por la agencia de noticias Reuters.
Sánchez ha señalado que dos personas han sido detenidas por su presunta vinculación al caso, que se habría producido después de que los secuestradores creyeran que los jóvenes pertenecían a una pandilla rival. La confusión se debió a que los estudiantes estaban grabando en una vivienda que había sido utilizada por un grupo rival del CJNG.
