Natalie Portman rechaza recoger en Israel su 'Nobel judío' por la situación en Gaza

La actriz alega que no puede seguir adelante con la ceremonia "con la conciencia tranquila". Al menos 34 palestinos han muertos por fuego israelí durante las protestas ocurridas desde el pasado 30 de marzo a lo largo de la frontera.

Imagen de archivo de la actriz Natalie Portman. - REUTERS

La actriz Natalie Portman, que es la homenajeada este año con el Premio Genesis, considerado el Nobel judío, ha cancelado su visita a Israel en protesta por la situación en la frontera con Gaza. Un portavoz de la actriz, que nació en Jerusalén en 1981 y que tiene doble nacionalidad israelí y estadounidense, indicó que "los recientes hechos en Israel han sido extremadamente angustiosos para ella y no se siente cómoda participando en cualquier evento público en Israel".

"Ella no puede seguir adelante con la ceremonia con la conciencia tranquila", añadió el representante de Portman, quien tendría haber viajado a su ciudad natal en junio para asistir a la gala honorífica. La Fundación Premio Genesis ha cancelado la ceremonia al saber que la actriz no asistirá.

Aunque el comunicado de la Fundación del Premio Genesis no detalla a qué se refiere la artista con los "recientes hechos en Israel", todo apunta a que la decisión de Portman está relacionada con el empleo de munición real por parte del Ejército israelí contra manifestantes y observadores palestinos en Gaza, en su mayoría desarmados. Hasta ahora, 34 palestinos han muerto por fuego israelí durante las protestas ocurridas desde el pasado 30 de marzo a lo largo de la frontera entre Israel y la franja de Gaza.

El Gobierno israelí no ha tardado en pronunciarse al respecto, y la Ministra de Cultura y Deporte aseguró que Portman "había sucumbido a las presiones del Movimiento BDS" de desprestigio y boicot a Israel. Por su parte,  Rachel Azaria, miembro del partido centrista Kulanu, que forma parte de la coalición gobernante del primer ministro Benjamin Netanyahu, dijo que la cancelación de Portman debería servir de "advertencia" para Israel.

Como israelí, Natalie Portman siempre se ha caracterizado por mantenerse relativamente alejada de la política. Con todo, no es la primera vez que expresa su descontento con la situación. Ya en 2015 aseguró estar "muy enojada y decepcionada" tras la reelección de Benjamin Netanyahu teniendo en cuenta sus "terribles comentarios racistas".

Cada año, el Premio Genesis se acompaña con la entrega de un millón de dólares para programas filantrópicos, una cantidad que Portman tenía previsto destinar a programas a favor de la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres. Este premio, concedido a miembros de la comunidad judía en reconocimiento a su trayectoria profesional y su compromiso con los valores judíos, había ido a parar en años anteriores al escultor Anish Kapoor, el violinista Itzhak Perlman, el actor Michael Douglas y el exalcalde de Nueva York Michael Bloomberg.

