La Asociación Nicaragüense Por Derechos Humanos (ANPDH) ha asegurado este martes que al menos cuatro personas, entre ellas tres civiles y un agente de Policía, han perdido la vida en una nueva jornada de enfrentamientos en la ciudad nicaragüense de Masaya.
Álvaro Leiva, secretario de la ANPDH, ha declarado que el oficial de la Policía Nacional Kevin Javier Rivera ha fallecido en el barrio de Monimbó tras recibir un disparo en la cabeza, según ha recogido el diario local La Prensa.
Algunos de los heridos aún no han podido ser trasladados a los centros improvisados y temen que les lleven al hospital Humberto Alvarado, ya que es el centro al que son trasladados los agentes de Policía heridos.
"No pudimos llevar a los muchachos heridos. Está complicada la ruta de emergencia. Hay varios que han recibido disparos, porque están disparando a cualquier parte sin importar los niños y ancianos", ha señalado un ciudadano, según ha recogido La Prensa.
"La situación está muy difícil en Monimbó. Hay varios heridos, pueden fallecer desangrados. Que nos ayuden por favor", ha aseverado.
Las fuerzas policiales y paramilitares a favor del Gobierno del presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, continúan desde la mañana de este martes en el barrio de Monimbó. Mientras, la población se esconde de los ataques en sus hogares.
Por su parte, el obispo auxiliar de la Diócesis de Managua, Silvio Báez, ha denunciado el ataque y ha asegurado que la Comisión de Verificación y Seguridad están solicitando el ingreso a la zona.
El arzobispo de Managua, el cardenal Leopoldo Brenes también ha llamado a la población a resguardarse en sus hogares o en lugares seguros para evitar más muertos.
Más tres meses de enfrentamientos entre partidarios de Ortega y manifestantes que piden su dimisión han dejado tras de sí más de 300 muertos, de acuerdo con grupos de derechos humanos, sumiendo al país centroamericano en su mayor crisis política desde el triunfo de la revolución sandinista hace cuatro décadas.
