Niños migrantes Trump pide a su Gobierno reunificar a las familias migrantes separadas en la frontera

Esta situación afecta a más de 2.300 niños.

Donald Trump habla en la Casa Blanca. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, tal y como desvelaron este miércoles fuentes de la Casa Blanca, confirmó este jueves que pedirá a su Gobierno que actúe para reunificar a las familias migrantes que han sido separadas desde el pasado abril, una situación que afecta a más de 2.300 niños.

Trump hizo ese anuncio en declaraciones a los periodistas durante una reunión con su gabinete.

(Habrá ampliación)

