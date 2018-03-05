Público
Público

ONG St Mungo Una ONG británica colaboró con el Gobierno de May para deportar a inmigrantes

St Mungo, que ofrece apoyo "a lo largo de todo el proceso para salir de la indigencia", cooperó con el Gobierno del Reino Unido para localizar a inmigrantes ilegales durmiendo en la calle y deportarlos

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Gendarmes franceses llevan hasta unas furgonetas a los inmigrantes del campamento desalojado cerca del puerto de Dunkerque, en Francia.- AFP

Gendarmes franceses llevan hasta unas furgonetas a los inmigrantes del campamento desalojado cerca del puerto de Dunkerque, en Francia.- AFP

La organización británica sin ánimo de lucro St Mungo cooperó con el Gobierno del Reino Unido para localizar a inmigrantes ilegales durmiendo en la calle y deportarlos, informó hoy el periódico inglés The Guardian.

St Mungo es una ONG dedicada a la lucha contra la pobreza y el apoyo a los sintecho, que ofrece apoyo "a lo largo de todo el proceso para salir de la indigencia" y defiende que todo el mundo "debería tener un sitio al que llamar casa y poder perseguir sus sueños", según apunta su web.

La alarma saltó tras la filtración de un documento datado en septiembre de 2016, que indica que la organización colaboró con el programa del Ministerio de Interior británico que patrulla las calles en busca de sintecho en situación irregular para ponerlos a disposición policial.

La directora del servicio contra la indigencia de St Mungo, Petra Salva, respondió a las alegaciones apuntando que "entiende que la decisión parezca rara" pero la organización se ve obligada a "trabajar en un entorno muy difícil".

La colaboración forma parte de la estrategia contra la inmigración del Gobierno británico, que incluye patrullas callejeras en busca de individuos durmiendo al raso, a los que entrevista y arresta si se sospecha que no tienen derecho a estar en este país. El diario apuntó que la ONG continúa compartiendo información con el Ministerio de Interior acerca de las personas con las que entran en contacto y que desean regresar a su país de nacionalidad.

Según un comunicado publicado por la organización, St Mungo estableció una relación con el Ejecutivo británico para "apoyar a todas las personas vulnerables y asegurar que el Gobierno reconozca los diferentes problemas que pueden acuciar a la gente que vive en la calle".

Etiquetas