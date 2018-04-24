La Misión de Naciones Unidas en Sudán del Sur (UNMISS) anunció que se va a abrir una investigación por un posible caso de abusos sexuales a menores en una base de los cascos azules, el segundo escándalo sexual registrado en este país en los últimos dos meses.
El caso fue descubierto el pasado 13 de abril cuando fueron detenidas cuatro adolescentes en el momento que estaban entrando a hurtadillas la base de Naciones Unidas en Aweil, en el noreste de Sudán del Sur, por la cerca que rodea el recinto, según un comunicado de la UNMISS.
Una de las menores alegó que un miembro del contingente nepalí la había tocado "de manera inapropiada" a cambio de dinero, según el comunicado de la UNMISS, que aseguró que no hubo denuncias de violación.
El organismo internacional envió a Aweil un equipo para recopilar información y pruebas, para asistir a la investigación del caso, que todavía no ha comenzado y será llevada a cabo por parte de las autoridades de Nepal.
El caso también ha sido remitido a la Oficina de Servicios de Supervisión Interna de la ONU (OIOS, por sus siglas en inglés).
La UNMISS recalcó que tiene un enfoque de cero tolerancia, sin excusas y sin segundas oportunidades, para los casos de explotación y abuso sexuales.
Este es el segundo escándalo sexual relacionado con la misión de la ONU en Sudán del Sur destapado este año.
El pasado febrero la UNMISS retiró un contingente de 46 soldados procedentes de Ghana después de que algunos de sus miembros fueran acusados de pagar dinero para mantener relaciones sexuales con mujeres sursudanesas.
Naciones Unidas tiene desplegados cerca de 16.000 soldados en Sudán del Sur, país escenario de una guerra civil de trasfondo tribal que, desde que se desató a finales de 2013, ya ha causado por lo menos 10.000 víctimas mortales.
