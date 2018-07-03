El ministro de Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, ha defendido este martes que, aunque en España "gastamos menos del 2 por ciento" del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) en gasto militar, "lo gastamos de una forma muy activa" porque "nuestras Fuerzas Armadas son prácticamente las únicas que participan en todas las misiones de la OTAN a través de todas las fuerzas: aire, tierra, mar y fuerzas especiales".
"Somos el único país de la Unión Europea que ha participado en todas las misiones militares de la UE. O sea, que gastamos menos de lo que dice la OTAN, pero lo utilizamos muy bien", ha reivindicado en declaraciones a la prensa en la Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo (UIMP) de Santander.
Así lo ha dicho al ser preguntado por las cartas que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha remitido a algunos de sus aliados de la OTAN en las que se quejaba de que no contribuyen lo suficiente a la Alianza Atlántica.
Por su parte, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibió hace unos diez días dicha misiva, de presidente a presidente, y se responderá por esa misma vía.
En declaraciones a la prensa antes de participar en el encuentro Anatomía del procés. Claves de la mayor crisis política española en la UIMP, en el que mantendrá un diálogo con el exprimer ministro francés Manuel Valls, el ministro ha indicado que Trump recuerda a sus aliados de la OTAN que "la mayoría de ellos están por debajo del 2 por ciento que se acordó cumplir".
Sin embargo, Borrell ha recordado que "solo" hay cinco países, además de Estados Unidos, que cumplen este porcentaje de gastos y que España está "manifiestamente por debajo" de este porcentaje.
