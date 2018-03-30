El Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU ha convocado a una reunión para este mismo viernes después de la violencia ocurrida en la frontera entre Gaza e Israel, donde el Ejército israelí ha abierto fuego contra varios de los manifestantes que participaban en La Gran Marcha del retorno, matando a 15 de ellos e hiriendo a cerca de 2.000 personas más.
El encuentro fue fijado para las 17.30 hora local (22.30 GMT), tras conocerse de la violencia ocurrida en las protestas, que planean asentarse en la franja hasta el 15 de mayo.
Tanto el Gobierno de Egipto como el de Jordania han condenado el uso de la violencia por parte de Israel contra civiles desarmados.
El ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores egipcio, que reiteró su apoyo al derecho de los palestinos a establecer un Estado independiente con su capital en Jerusalén Oriental, señaló en un comunicado que las autoridades israelíes se sirvieron de una "fuerza excesiva" para reprimir la manifestación organizada por el movimiento islamista Hamás. En la nota, Egipto pidió a todas las partes mantener la calma y la moderación y no poner en peligro la vida de los civiles.
Por su parte, el Gobierno jordano condenó el "uso de fuerza excesiva contra el pueblo palestino desarmado", y advirtió de que con estas prácticas puede "alimentar el extremismo y la violencia" en la región.
"Israel, como potencia de ocupación, tiene la responsabilidad de lo que está ocurriendo en la Franja de Gaza", dijo el ministro de Estado para Asuntos de los Medios de Jordania, Mohamed Momani, citado por la agencia oficial de noticias, Petra.
