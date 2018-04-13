Al menos seis palestinos han resultado heridos, uno de ellos en estado crítico, por disparos israelíes durante las protestas de este viernes en la frontera entre Gaza e Israel, según han informado fuentes médicas palestinas.

De momento, un portavoz militar israelí ha confirmado que las fuerzas desplegadas en la frontera "están respondiendo con instrumentos de dispersión y antidisturbios, así como con armas de fuego de acuerdo con las reglas del enfrentamiento".

Las protestas de este viernes, día del "alzamiento de la bandera palestina", han comenzado en torno a las 11.00 de la mañana, cuando "una multitud" de palestinos, según el medio israelí Walla!, presente en la zona, han intentado cruzar la frontera, a lo que el Ejército israelí ha respondido con munición real.

"Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel han repelido a los manifestantes en cinco puntos diferentes a lo largo de la valla fronteriza. En un punto del norte de la Franja de Gaza, una multitud de palestinos han intentado cruzar la valla y entrar en territorio israelí", según el medio.

La Oficina de Asuntos Árabes del Ejército israelí ha advertido este viernes a los residentes de la Franja de Gaza de que no cooperen con el movimiento islamista y fuerza dominante en el enclave, Hamás, en un día en el que la organización, según los militares israelíes, ha pedido a la población que recurra al uso de los cócteles molotov para atacar a las fuerzas israelíes.



Este viernes es el tercero consecutivo de protestas de la Gran Marcha del Retorno. El Ministerio de Salud palestino asegura que desde la primera protesta el pasado 20 de marzo, en la que el Ejército de Israel mató a 17 palestinos, se ha atendido a más de 1200 heridos de bala.

Más de 30.000 personas participaron en la primera convocatoria y 20.000 lo hicieron el pasado viernes en unas manifestaciones que congregan a un gran número de familias y que suele aumentar en asistencia e incidentes según transcurre la jornada.