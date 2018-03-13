Público
Palestina El primer ministro palestino sale ileso tras una explosión cerca de su convoy en Gaza

Rami Hamdalá había acudido a la Franja de Gaza para inaugurar una planta de tratamiento de residuos cuando ha sido objetivo de un intento de asesinato. 

El convoy del primer ministro palestino Hamdala atacado en Gaza sin heridos/EFE

El primer ministro de la Autoridad Palestina, Rami Hamdalá, ha sido objeto este lunes de un "intento de asesinato" durante una visita a la Franja de Gaza, adonde había acudido para inaugurar una planta de tratamiento de residuos en la parte norte del territorio costero, han informado las autoridades locales.

El convoy en el que viajaban Hamdalá y el jefe de los servicios de Inteligencia, Majid Faraj, se vio sorprendido por una explosión cuando atravesaba el paso de Beit Hanoun, según la cadena Al Yazira. A pesar de los temores iniciales, las imágenes difundidas por televisión han mostrado al primer ministro ileso.

Aunque aún se investigan las circunstancias de este incidente, el Gobierno de Mahmud Abbas ha responsabilizado directamente a Hamás, el partido-milicia que durante más de una década ha controlado Gaza. El portavoz de Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeinah, ha asegurado que se trata de un intento por boicotear el Gobierno de unidad, informa la agencia Wafa.

También Al Fatá se ha pronunciado en este mismo sentido. "Hamás tiene toda la responsabilidad de esta acción criminal. Sienta un peligroso precedente y se tomarán muchas decisiones y políticas teniéndola en cuenta", ha advertido un portavoz del Comité Central de dicha faccion, Hussein al Sheij.

