El Parlamento francés prohíbe los teléfonos móviles en colegios e institutos

La Asamblea Nacional francesa prohibió este jueves el uso de teléfonos móviles en colegios e institutos a partir del próximo curso, una medida defendida en la campaña electoral por el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, pero que sus detractores consideran inútil.

El voto en primera lectura en la Asamblea Nacional tiene que ser validado por el Senado en una fecha todavía por definir, y por una comisión mixta en caso de no llegar a un acuerdo. La propuesta de ley establece que, a excepción de aquellos lugares en los que el reglamento interior lo autorice expresamente, los alumnos no podrán utilizar un móvil en las escuelas primarias, las secundarias y los institutos.

No han quedado fijadas ni las posibles multas ni la forma en que se aplicará el veto, pero teniendo en cuenta que no está permitido registrar las mochilas de los estudiantes ni requisar objetos no peligrosos, a los alumnos les bastaría con tenerlos apagados y fuera de la vista de profesores y vigilantes, apuntan los medios galos.

El texto defendido por el partido de Macron, La República en Marcha (LREM), considera que su uso "provoca numerosas disfunciones incompatibles con la mejora del clima escolar" y que su prohibición permitirá garantizar un entorno que favorezca la concentración. Incluso en el recreo, apunta, "puede ser nefasto al reducir la actividad física y limitar las interacciones sociales".

El 93% de los adolescentes de entre 12 y 17 años, según una encuesta de la Autoridad de Regulación de Comunicaciones Electrónicas (ARCEP), tenían un teléfono móvil en 2016, frente al 72% de 2005. Su uso, según los diputados, es susceptible de fomentar prácticas de riesgo como el ciberacoso o el cibersexismo, así como de exponer a los alumnos a "contenidos violentos o chocantes", como la pornografía.

Con esta prohibición se quiere dotar de un marco jurídico adaptado a una práctica ya extendida en algunos de los 51.000 colegios y 7.100 institutos del país, que según las conclusiones de la cámara ha sido "satisfactoria". La propuesta detalla que la medida no afecta al "uso pedagógico" de esos dispositivos, dentro de un "proyecto educativo preciso y controlado por el personal educativo".

El partido conservador Los Republicanos la rechazó alegando que se trata de una mera "operación de comunicación", mientras que los socialistas y los integrantes de la formación de izquierdas La Francia Insumisa optaron por abstenerse.