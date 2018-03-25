Público
Carles Puigdemont La policía alemana detiene a Puigdemont cuando entraba desde Dinamarca

Los agentes han parado al expresidente poco antes de este mediodía, cuando acababa de cruzar en vehículo la frontera alemana por una carretera en dirección a Hamburgo, desde donde tenía la intención de regresar a Bélgica.

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont antes de pronunciar una conferencia en la Universidad de Helsinki. EFE/Juanjo Galán

La policía alemana ha detenido al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont cuando cruzaba la frontera en coche desde Dinamarca rumbo a Bélgica, país en el que tiene fijada su residencia, en aplicación de la euroorden cursada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.

Según ha informado a Efe Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, abogado de Puigdemont, el expresidente de la Generalitat permanece retenido por la policía de Alemania, a la espera de que se practiquen las "comprobaciones" oportunas en relación con la orden de detención que tiene pendiente.

Los agentes han parado a Puigdemont poco antes de este mediodía, cuando acababa de cruzar en vehículo la frontera alemana desde Dinamarca por una carretera en dirección a Hamburgo, desde donde tenía la intención de regresar a Bélgica. 

Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas ha señalado en su cuenta de Twitter que "el trato ha sido correcto en todo momento". Asimismo, ha apuntado que Puigdmont ha sido trasladado a una comisaria y que "su defensa jurídica ya está activada".

La policía alemana confirmó la detención del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont en una autopista del país, donde entró a través de la frontera con Dinamarca. Puigdemont quedó retenido a las 11.19, hora local (09.1 GMT), en la autopista A7, dirección sur, y quedó a disposición policial, informó a Efe el portavoz de la Policía de lo Criminal del "Land" de Schleswig Holstein Uwe Keller.

