Un policía alemán ha disparado en una pierna a un hombre en la catedral de Berlín, informaron la propia policía alemana y diversos medios locales. Las circunstancias del incidente siguen sin estar claras, aunque en principio parece descartarse un acto de terrorismo al no haberse detectado antecedentes.
Las imágenes de vídeo publicadas en las redes sociales muestran a policías armados acordonando el área alrededor de la catedral y dos ambulancias estacionadas en su entrada, una atracción turística en la capital alemana.
"Se ha efectuado un disparo en la catedral de Berlín", dijo a Reuters una portavoz de la policía, que se negó a dar más detalles.
Large number of armed police at ongoing incident at Berliner Dom. #berlin #berlinerdom pic.twitter.com/SLP6voUI1A— Arjan Koenders (@ArjanKoenders1) 3 de junio de 2018
Según el diario Berliner Morgenpost, hay declaraciones —no confirmadas aún— de que un oficial de policía resultó herido. BZ-Berlin afirma que se produjo una llamada de aviso a las 16:30 horas debido a un incidente protagonizado por una perdona enfurecida en el templo. El mismo medio relata que un oficial de policía hizo uso del arma de servicio cuando trataba de calmar a la persona.
La policía ha pedido que se evite cualquier especulación a través de un tuit, en el que confirma el disparo a un hombre que estaba "enfurecido" en el recinto de la catedral.
Am Berliner Dom in #Mitte haben unsere Kolleg. kurz nach 16 Uhr auf einen randalierenden Mann geschossen. Er wurde an den Beinen verletzt. Die 3. #Moko des #LKA ist auf der Anfahrt und übernimmt die Ermittlungen.#Bitte vermeiden Sie Spekulationen - Infos folgen hier.— Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) 3 de junio de 2018
^yt
El templo —Berliner Dom— se encuentra en la histórica Isla de los Museos, en el centro de Berlín, y no muy lejos de Alexanderplatz. Los domingos hay muchos turistas e invitados en el camino.
