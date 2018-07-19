Los investigadores de Reino Unido creen haber identificado a los presuntos autores del envenenamiento del exespía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija Yulia con el agente nervioso Novichok.
El diario 'The Telegraph' ha contado que los investigadores han identificado a los supuestos autores del ataque gracias al análisis de imágenes de circuitos cerrados de televisión (CCTV) grabadas en territorio británico en las fechas previas y posteriores al incidente.
"Los investigadores creen que han identificado a los supuestos autores del ataque con Novichok mediante las imágenes de circuito de televisión cerrado (CCTV) y las han cruzado con los registros de personas que entraron en el país en esas fechas", ha indicado al periódico británico un responsable conocedor de las indagaciones.
"Están seguros de que son rusos", ha añadido. El rotativo ha señalado que ya en abril informó de que los sospechosos principales de este ataque habían sido identificado y que ahora la Policía tiene imágenes en las que aparecen.
Skripal y su hija Yulia ingresaron en estado crítico en un hospital de Salisbury después de ser hallados inconscientes el 4 de marzo en un banco de un parque de esta localidad del sur del país. Junto a ellos fue ingresado el agente de Policía Nicholas Bailey. Todos enfermaron tras haber estado expuestos a un agente identificado por los servicios de seguridad británicos - y corroborado posteriormente por los investigadores de la Organización para la Prohibición de las Armas Químicas (OPAQ)-- como Novichok, un gas nervioso de fabricación soviética.
Las autoridades de Reino Unido han culpado a Rusia de ser la responsable del ataque con este gas nervioso, una acusación que Moscú ha rechazado.
