Política Brasil Temer renuncia a la reelección como presidente de Brasil y propone al exministro Meirelles 

Michel Temer no aspirará a la reelección de octubre y propondrá al exministro de Hacienda Henrique Meirelles como candidato del Partido del Movimiento Democrático Brasileño, según fuentes conocedoras. Tanto el presidente como Meirelles figuran con una intención de voto de solo un dígito en las últimas encuestas publicadas.

El presidente de Brasil, Michel Temer, no aspirará a la reelección en los comicios de octubre y propondrá al exministro de Hacienda Henrique Meirelles como candidato del Partido del Movimiento Democrático Brasileño (PMDB), según una fuente conocedora de esta decisión. Temer hará pública en principio su decisión este mismo martes, en un acto en el que finalmente confirmará que no se presentará como candidato del PMDB. Tanto el presidente como Meirelles figuran con una intención de voto de solo un dígito en las últimas encuestas publicadas.

Al frente de los sondeos figura el exmandatario Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aunque su condena por corrupción complica una hipotética candidatura al frente del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT). A Lula le seguirían el diputado conservador Jair Bolsonaro y la exsenadora Marina Silva.

