Sale a la luz el primer borrador de Gobierno entre Liga y Movimiento 5 estrellas. El documento filtrado incluye la creación de un mecanismo para salir de la moneda única si fuera necesario, la creación de una organismo paralelo al consejo de Ministros que permita la toma de decisiones políticas por diferentes vías donde ambos partidos puedan tomar decisiones vinculantes y el propósito de conseguir que el BCE elimine la deuda italiana. Este borrador de 39 páginas, publicado en exclusiva por el Huffington Post, muestra la cercanía de esta coalición italiana con Rusia, país al que considera un socio económico y comercial, y pide "la inmediata retirada de las sanciones impuestas a Rusia". Además, el texto contiene una petición para eliminar parte de los 250.000 millones de títulos del Estado que tiene Frankfurt.
Por otro lado, en materia de política económica y de inmigración, la coalición italiana mantiene un discurso antiinmigración: “Llega de parte de Europa la enésima e inaceptable interferencia de personas no electas. Nosotros hemos acogido y mantenido demasiados (inmigrantes), ahora es el momento de la legalidad, de la seguridad y de las repatriaciones”, dijo Salvini.
Los autores del documento han tratado de desmentir la información filtrada alegando que este documento habría sido elaborado hace cinco años. Sin embargo, esta información fue elaborada hace tan solo dos días.
