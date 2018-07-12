El presidente de la cadena de pizzerías Papa John's dimite tras un comentario racista

El fundador de la cadena de pizzerías Papa John's, John H. Schnatter, ha renunciado a la presidencia del consejo de administración de la compañía, después de conocerse que durante una conferencia celebrada el pasado mes de mayo empleó la palabra 'negrata', según ha admitido el empresario.
Por su parte, Papa John's International informó de que los directivos independientes de la empresa aceptaron la dimisión de Schnatter, quien el pasado mes de enero ya había abandonado el cargo de consejero delegado, añadiendo que "nombrará un nuevo presidente en las próximas semanas".
Durante una conferencia sobre comunicación organizada en mayo por Papa John's y la agencia de marketing Laundry Service, el empresario usó la palabra 'negrata' en un comentario cuya intención era valorar cómo ha cambiado la percepción del racismo en la sociedad estadounidense, según informó Forbes. Había ocasionado muchas críticas y el retiro de patrocinios.
En este sentido, el propio Schnatter, que fundó la compañía en 1984, confirmó haber empleado la controvertida expresión y pidió disculpas públicamente. "Las informaciones que me atribuyen el uso de un lenguaje inapropiado e hiriente sobre razas durante una dinámica de medios son ciertas", reconoció el empresario. "Independientemente del contexto, pido disculpas. El racismo no tiene lugar en nuestra sociedad", añadió.
