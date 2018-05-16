Público
Publicadas dos páginas desconocidas del diario de Ana Frank

La adolescente judía escondió las páginas cubriéndolas con papel marrón para que otras personas en su escondite no pudieran leerlas, ya que contienen una serie de bromas pesadas y sus pensamientos sobre la educación sexual. 

Ana Frank. / EFE

Este martes han sido publicadas dos páginas del diario de Ana Frank que habían sido escondidas detrás de una capa de papel marrón descubiertas a raíz del trabajo de años de varios instituciones historiográficas holandesas, ha informado el Museo de la Casa de Ana Frank.

La adolescente judía podría haber cubierto las páginas con adhesivo y papel marrón porque le preocupaba que otras personas en su escondite pudieran leerlas, ya que contienen una serie de bromas pesadas y sus pensamientos sobre la educación sexual, ha explicado el director de la Casa de Ana Frank en Amsterdam, Ronald Leopold. Reflexiones propias de su edad que arrojan luz sobre su personalidad.

Sin embargo, las páginas perdidas fueron finalmente descubiertas tras ser iluminadas y posteriormente fotografiadas en alta resolución. En ellas se pueden leer frases como: "¿Cómo iba a hacerlo? Esta es la respuesta" o "¿Sabes por qué hay chicas de las Fuerzas Armadas alemanas en Holanda? Para servir de colchón a los soldados". 

Publicadas dos páginas desconocidas del diario de Ana Frank. / Europa Press

La adolescente judía y su familia se escondieron de los nazis en un anexo secreto en una casa en Ámsterdam durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Finalmente fueron descubiertos y Ana murió de tifus a los 15 años en el campo de concentración de Bergen-Belson en 1945. Su diario se publicó dos años después, ha sido traducido al menos a 60 idiomas y se ha convertido en un símbolo del horror del Holocausto.

