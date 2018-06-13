El organismo de Bélgica que se encarga de controlar a los servicios de inteligencia del país ha iniciado una investigación para determinar si los agentes belgas sabían que sus homólogos españoles habían supuestamente colocado un dispositivo de localización en el vehículo del expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont.

El presidente del Comité permanente de Control de los servicios de Información y Seguridad, Guy Rapaille, ha confirmado a Europa Press que este organismo ha iniciado la investigación tras haber recibido una solicitud del diputado de la N-VA Peter Busrogge.

"Si el servicio secreto español ha seguido a Puigdemont sin el conocimiento de la seguridad del Estado, España nos deberá una explicación", ha afirmado el diputado flamenco en el periódico 'De Tijd', que ha avanzado la apertura de la investigación.

Según ha explicado Rapaille, esta investigación tiene el objetivo "limitado" de concluir si los servicios belgas de inteligencia tenían constancia de la baliza que supuestamente habría sido colocada por la Policía española en el coche en el que Puigdemont se desplazaba durante su estancia en Bélgica.

El Comité interrogará ahora a los servicios de seguridad belgas y elaborará un informe que presentará "en las próximas semanas o meses" -como "muy tarde" en octubre o septiembre- al Parlamento federal belga.

No obstante, Rapaille ha subrayado que no se trata de una investigación "judicial" y que el Comité no tenía la opción de rechazar la demanda de la formación nacionalista flamenca. "A partir del momento en que el Parlamento pide hacer una investigación, debemos hacerla. No tenemos otra opción", ha asegurado.

En cualquier caso, las pesquisas de este organismo, conocido como Comité R, son independientes a la investigación sobre este mismo asunto que inició en abril la Fiscalía del Brabante valón, región a la que pertenece el municipio de Waterloo.