Público
Público

Pussy Riot Condenan a 15 días de arresto a una miembro de Pussy Riot que saltó al césped durante la final del Mundial

Tres mujeres y un hombre invadieron el campo vestidos de policías, pero fueron reducidos rápidamente

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Veronika Nikúlshina, de Pussy Riot, ante el tribunal en Moscú este lunes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Veronika Nikúlshina, de Pussy Riot, ante el tribunal en Moscú este lunes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Una miembro del grupo opositor Pussy Riot, conocido por sus acciones de protesta contra el Kremlin, fue condenada hoy a quince días de arresto por invadir ayer el césped del estadio Luzhnikí durante la final del Mundial.

La joven Veronika Nikúlshina saltó al campo durante la segunda parte del partido entre Francia y Croacia, que terminó con victoria del equipo galo (4-2). Cuatro miembros de Pussy Riot, tres mujeres y un hombre, invadieron el campo vestidos de policías, pero fueron reducidos rápidamente por la Policía.

Uno de los jugadores croatas, Dejan Lovren, se tomó muy mal la protesta e intentó retirar el campo a uno de los espontáneos, al que recriminó su acción.

Integrantes de Pussy Riot saltaN al campo durante la final del Mundial en Rusia. / REUTERS

Integrantes de Pussy Riot saltaN al campo durante la final del Mundial en Rusia. / REUTERS

Pussy Riot labró su fama en 2012 cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron condenadas a dos años de cárcel por interpretar una canción punk contra el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, en el principal templo religioso del país, la catedral de Cristo Salvador de Moscú.

Etiquetas