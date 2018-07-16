Una miembro del grupo opositor Pussy Riot, conocido por sus acciones de protesta contra el Kremlin, fue condenada hoy a quince días de arresto por invadir ayer el césped del estadio Luzhnikí durante la final del Mundial.
La joven Veronika Nikúlshina saltó al campo durante la segunda parte del partido entre Francia y Croacia, que terminó con victoria del equipo galo (4-2). Cuatro miembros de Pussy Riot, tres mujeres y un hombre, invadieron el campo vestidos de policías, pero fueron reducidos rápidamente por la Policía.
Uno de los jugadores croatas, Dejan Lovren, se tomó muy mal la protesta e intentó retirar el campo a uno de los espontáneos, al que recriminó su acción.
Pussy Riot labró su fama en 2012 cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron condenadas a dos años de cárcel por interpretar una canción punk contra el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, en el principal templo religioso del país, la catedral de Cristo Salvador de Moscú.
