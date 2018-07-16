Pussy Riot reivindica la irrupción en el campo durante la final del Mundial en Moscú

La banda punk rusa Pussy Riot ha reivindicado la invasión de campo protagonizada por cuatro personas -dos hombres y dos mujeres- durante la celebración de la final del Mundial de fútbol entre las selecciones de Francia y Croacia en el estadio Luzhniki de Moscú.
"Hola a todo el mundo desde el campo de Luzhniki. ¡Hace frío!", han publicado en sus cuentas de Twitter y Facebook casi inmediatamente después de la invasión de campo.
Las cuatro personas que entraron en el terreno de juego en el minuto 52 de partido desde detrás de la portería francesa iban vestidas con pantalones negros, camisa blanca, corbata y sombreros y ofrecieron a los jugadores chocar las manos. Finalmente fueron interceptadas por los agentes de seguridad menos una de ellas, que fue derribada por el defensa croata Dejan Lovren.
En un comunicado, la banda ha reclamado la liberación de los presos políticos y más libertades civiles y políticas, y explica que este domingo, 15 de julio, se cumplen once años de la muerte del poeta ruso Dimitri Prigov y reivindican su autoría del concepto del "policía celestial", "portador del patriotismo celeste en la cultura rusa" contraste del "policía terrestre, dedicado a dispersar manifestaciones (...) y perseguir a presos políticos".
NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ”Policeman enters the Game”https://t.co/3jUi5rC8hh pic.twitter.com/W8Up9TTKMA— 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) 15 de julio de 2018
“El policía celestial es quien organiza el bello carnaval de este Mundial. El policía terrestre tiene miedo de las celebraciones (...). Cuando el policía celestial entra en juego demandamos: la liberación de todos los presos políticos, que no se encarcele por 'likes', el fin de los arrestos ilegales en manifestaciones, que se permita una competición política en el país, que no se fabriquen acusaciones penales y que no haya gente en las cárceles sin motivo y que el policía terrestre se convierta en el policía celestial", demandan.
