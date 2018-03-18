Público
Presidenciales rusas Putin gana las elecciones en Rusia con más del 70% de los votos

Los primeros datos oficiales otorgan una amplia victoria al presidente ruso con un 71,9% de los votos. Le sigue el candidato comunista, Pável Grudinin, con cerca del 16%, mientras que el ultranacionalista Vladímir Zhirinovski se sitúa tercero.

Seguidores de Putin esperan los primeros resultados en Moscú. | EFE

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, obtuvo el 71,97% del apoyo de los electores en las elecciones presidenciales celebradas este domingo en Rusia, según los primeros resultados oficiales con el 21,33% de los votos escrutados.

Putin habría obtenido el mejor resultado de su historia y podrá permanecer en el Kremlin por un nuevo mandato de seis años, hasta 2024.

Según informó la Comisión Electoral Central (CEC), en segundo lugar quedó el candidato comunista, el millonario Pável Grudinin, con el 15,90%.

Le siguen el ultranacionalista Vladímir Zhirinovski con 6,9% de los sufragios, mientras la periodista Ksenia Sobchak habría logrado el 1,4%.

Estos primeros resultados oficiales son parciales y corresponden a las regiones del país en el Lejano Oriente y Siberia, que cerraron sus colegios en primer lugar, por lo que no se descartan variaciones en los resultados definitivos, que se conocerán durante la madrugada.

Según los sondeos a pie de urna, Putin habría ganado los comicios con un resultado aún mejor, del 73,9%, mientras Grudinin sumaría un 11,2% y Zhirinovski se quedaría con el 6,7%.

Unos 110 millones de rusos estaban llamados a votar en estas elecciones presidenciales en las que participaron por vez primera los habitantes de la anexionada península de Crimea, cuando se cumplen cuatro años de su reunificación con Rusia.

Según la CEC, la participación rondaba el 60% a falta de tres horas para el cierre de los colegios.

