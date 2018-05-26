Cinco estaciones del metro de Kiev, ciudad que acoge este sábado la final de la Liga de Campeones entre Real Madrid y Liverpool, se han reabierto al público tras el cierre temporal por una llamada anónima que anunciaba la colocación de bombas, ha informado la administración del metropolitano de la capital ucraniana.
Según informó el metropolitano en Facebook, las fuerzas de seguridad no hallaron "artefactos explosivos" en las estaciones y estas pudieron reanudar sus operaciones.
Previamente el Metropolitano informó del cierre de cinco estaciones y la puesta en marcha de un operativo policial tras una llamada anónima sobre la colocación de bombas.
Según la Policía local, el aviso de bomba fue registrado a las 13.20 hora local (10.20 GMT).
Las estaciones donde fue activada la alerta por posible artefacto explosivo son Dnipro, Hydropark, Livoberezhna, Arsenalna y Heroiv Dnipra, ubicadas en las líneas roja y azul del subterráneo kievita.
Esta mañana el Servicio de Aduanas de Ucrania informó de la llegada Kiev de 10.000 aficionados de fútbol de distintos países para asistir a la primera final de la Liga de Campeones en esta ciudad.
