La ultraderecha francesa lanzó este domingo una publicitada operación de cambio de nombre y de renuncia a su patriarca, Jean-Marie Le Pen, para impulsar el lavado de cara del Frente Nacional. Sin embargo, la nueva denominación del partido que dirige Marine Le Pen, Reagrupación Nacional (Rassemblement National), es parecida a la del partido que existió en Francia entre 1941 y 1944 para apoyar la ocupación nazi en el país galo, la Reagrupación Nacional Popular (Rassemblement National Populaire).
Los afiliados refrendarán ahora en una consulta interna el nuevo nombre de Reagrupación Nacional propuesto por Le Pen en el XVI Congreso de su partido, que giró en torno a la redenominación de una formación que, sin embargo, ideológicamente no se ha movido un ápice.
La mejor prueba de que las constantes de la fuerza política permanecen inalteradas la dio el discurso de clausura de Le Pen, en el que recurrió a sus argumentos habituales: inmigración, islam, seguridad y proteccionismo. Durante hora y media, Le Pen incidió en el nuevo eje que, a su juicio, vertebra hoy la política.
Al cambio de nombre se le unió la ruptura definitiva con el patriarca de los Le Pen, Jean-Marie, privado de su cargo como presidente de honor del partido después de que ya hubiese sido excluido como militante. La guerra abierta que mantienen desde hace años el cofundador del partido y su hija Marine Le Pen se zanjó con la eliminación de la figura de presidente de honor en los nuevos estatutos de la formación. Hasta ahora, los tribunales habían impedido que el Frente Nacional despojase al patriarca de su estatus honorífico.
