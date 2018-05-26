Público
Público

Real Madrid - Liverpool Cierran cinco estaciones de metro en Kiev tras un aviso de bomba

La capital ucraniana acoge este sábado la final de la Liga de Campeones 2018 entre Real Madrid y Liverpool.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
26/05/2018.- Real Madrid fans gather in Maidan Square, Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018. Real Madrid will face Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium on 26 May 2018. (Liga de Campeones, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Seguidores del Real Madrid en Kiev horas antes de la final de Champions frente al Liverpool. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Cinco estaciones del metro de Kiev, que acoge este sábado la final de la Liga de Campeones 2018 entre Real Madrid y Liverpool, fueron cerradas este sábado tras una llamada anónima que anunciaba la colocación de bombas, según informó la administración del metropolitano de la capital ucraniana.

"Las estaciones fueron cerradas al público, se ha puesto en marcha una investigación", informó el metropolitano en Facebook, que ofreció también los nombres de las estaciones en cuestión.

Según la Policía local, el aviso de bomba fue registrado a las 13.20 hora local (10.20 GMT). 

Etiquetas