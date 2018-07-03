Reciben una factura de móvil de 2.300 euros tras perder el rastro del GPS de una cigüeña

La ONG polaca EkoLogiczna colocó con mucho entusiasmo un GPS localizador en una cigüeña para controlar su migración desde Polonia a Sudán. El objetivo era estudiar sus comportamientos pero, tras perderle la pista durante su viaje a África, la organización recibió una factura telefónica de 2.300 euros.
El GPS se colocó en la cigüeña, llamada Kajtek, en abril de 2017. Este debía viajar con el animal y volver a Polonia en primavera después de pasar el invierno en Sudán. Pero durante ese trayecto, a finales de abril de este año, se perdió la señal del GPS, según explica la organización en su página de Facebook.
"El pájaro partió de regreso el 1 de febrero y después de 10 días llegó al valle del Nilo Azul, en Sudán. Allí, por razones desconocidas, Kajtek se quedó hasta el 26 de abril de este año, moviéndose en diferentes direcciones durante el día. Ese día recibimos la última señal", escriben.
El resto de la historia toma sentido una vez llega una factura telefónica a nombre del titular de la SIM del GPS con un importe a pagar de 2.300 euros (10.000 PLN). La conclusión a la que llega la ONG polaca, y tal cual la relata en la red social, es que alguien sacó la tarjeta SIM del transmisor, la colocó en un teléfono móvil y llamó aproximadamente durante 20 horas.
Es decir, la cigüeña posiblemente no anduviera dando vueltas por Sudán, sino que fue el microchip de la tarjeta que debía haber servido para conocer el comportamiento migratorio del animal y conservar la población de ese ave.
