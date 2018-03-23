Un hombre armado se ha atrincherado este viernes con varios rehenes en un supermercado 'Super U' de la localidad francesa de Trèbes —cerca de Carcasona—, en el departamento de Aude, dejando dos muertos y al menos tres personas heridas, una de ellas de gravedad, según el Ministerio del Interior.
El portavoz de la compañía, Thierry Desouches, ha informado a Efe de que una decena de personas han sido liberadas en el supermercado de la cadena. Así, las autoridades informaron a la empresa de la liberación de en torno a una decena de rehenes, mientras que un agente de las fuerzas del orden permanece dentro del comercio junto al secuestrador, según ha apuntado Desouches.
El asaltante ha afirmado pertenecer al grupo terrorista Estado Islámico, según ha dicho la Fiscalía antiterrorista, quien se ha hecho cargo de las investigaciones. El asaltante tiene unos 30 años y querría "vengar Siria", según fuentes citadas por 'Dépêche du Midi'.
El Primer Ministro galo, Édouard Philippe, consideraba en declaraciones a la prensa que "todo indica que se trata de un acto terrorista".
La Prefectura de Aude ha confirmado una "operación en curso", ha prohibido el acceso a las inmediaciones del supermercado y han pedido que se facilitara "el acceso a las fuerzas del orden".
En otro incidente aparentemente conectado con esta toma de rehenes, un hombre —presuntamente el mismo autor que el responsable del atrincheramiento— abrió fuego contra cuatro agentes del cuerpo de antidisturbios de la Policía Nacional francesa (conocidos como CRS) que hacían "footing" cerca de Carcasona. Según Philippe, uno de los policías ha resultado herido, aunque está fuera de peligro.
Según las primeras informaciones, un hombre armado entró hacia las 11.00 locales (10.00 GMT) en el supermercado Super U, donde había varias personas habían sido tomadas como rehenes, y continúa atrincherado en su interior, aunque aún no se ha podido confirmar si es el autor de los disparos contra los policías.
