Miles de personas se manifiestan este sábado en el centro de Londres para solicitar la convocatoria de un segundo referéndum sobre los términos de la salida británica de la Unión Europea (UE).
Cuando se cumple el segundo aniversario del plebiscito en el que los británicos votaron a favor del Brexit, miles de ciudadanos marchan desde la avenida Pall Mall, en el centro de la ciudad, hasta la plaza del Parlamento, donde diversas personalidades pronunciarán sendos discursos.
En una jornada soleada en Londres, los manifestantes proeuropeos portan banderas de la UE y carteles que rezan "Queremos tener la palabra sobre el brexit" o "Aún no nos hemos marchado". Los participantes, en un ambiente festivo y familiar, piden al Gobierno y a todos los partidos políticos que concedan al pueblo británico la oportunidad de votar en una nueva consulta sobre si aceptan o no el acuerdo sobre el Brexit que alcance la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, con el bloque comunitario. Actualmente, el Reino Unido está en el tramo final y decisivo de las negociaciones con Bruselas sobre la salida británica.
La manifestación de hoy en Londres ha sido organizada por el grupo proeuropeo People's Vote –El voto del pueblo–, que ha promovido en Twitter el hashtag #PeoplesVoteMarch y cuenta con el apoyo de figuras destacadas, entre ellas el líder del Partido Liberal Demócrata (tercera formación del país), Vince Cable.
What a shame Labour aren't part of the #PeoplesVoteMarch. This is where the future is. This is where diversity marches hand in hand with peace and hope. They could have been leading it. But they chose instead to side with nationalists, xenophobes and racists. #StopBrexitSaturday pic.twitter.com/8oO5IcvmVz— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 #FBPE (@BrexitBin) 23 de junio de 2018
Por su parte, el ministro británico de Exteriores, Boris Johnson, ha pedido este mismo sábado una salida "completa" de la UE y ha afirmado, en un artículo publicado en el tabloide The Sun, que la población no toleraría una retirada "suave" del bloque europeo sino que quiere romper con Bruselas.
En el Reino Unido hay políticos que están a favor de un divorcio suave, con acceso al mercado único, y otros que prefieren uno "duro", la completa retirada del mercado común.
En el referéndum de hace dos años, el 53,4 % de la población votó por el Brexit frente al 46,6 % que lo hizo en contra. Así, el Reino Unido se marchará de la UE el 29 de marzo de 2019, dos años después de activar el Artículo 50 del Tratado de Lisboa, que inició la cuenta atrás para la desconexión.
Londres y Bruselas aún no se han puesto de acuerdo sobre la relación comercial entre ambas partes ni cómo se resolverá el problema de la frontera entre las dos Irlandas, pues el objetivo es que siga siendo invisible para evitar perjudicar el proceso de paz en Irlanda del Norte.
