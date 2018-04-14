El ataque lanzado hoy contra Siria por las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos, Reino Unido y Francia "no se quedará sin consecuencias", advirtió el embajador de Rusia en Washington, Anatoli Antónov.
"Los peores presagios se han cumplido. No han escuchado nuestras advertencias. Nos vuelven a amenazar. Habíamos advertido de que estas acciones no se quedarán sin consecuencias. Toda la responsabilidad recae en Washington, Londres y París", dijo Antónov en una declaración oficial difundida por la Embajada.
El jefe de la legación diplomática rusa en Washington calificó de "inadmisibles" las palabras del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, sobre la responsabilidad del mandatario ruso, Vladímir Putin, en el supuesto ataque con armas químicas contra la ciudad siria de Duma.
"Los ataques al presidente son inaceptables e inadmisibles. Estados Unidos, un país que tiene el mayor arsenal de armas químicas en el mundo, no tiene derecho moral de culpar a otros países", subrayó Antónov.
En su comparecencia desde la Casa Blanca para anunciar la ofensiva contra el régimen de Bachar al Asad, Trump recordó que "en 2013 el presidente Putin y su Gobierno prometieron a todo el mundo ser garantes en la destrucción de las armas químicas de Siria".
"El reciente ataque de Asad (contra Duma) y la respuesta de hoy es el resultado directo de la incapacidad de Rusia de cumplir sus promesas", dijo Trump.
Estados Unidos y sus aliados lanzaron esta madrugada tres ataques contra instalaciones utilizadas, según el Pentágono, para la producción y almacenaje de armas químicas (fotogalería)
Los ataque se dirigieron contra un centro de investigación científica cerca de Damasco, dos almacenes con armas químicas en la provincia de Homs, y un centro de mando ubicado también en esa provincia siria.
