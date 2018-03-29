Público
Espionaje ruso Rusia responde a EEUU con el cierre de su consulado en San Petersburgo y la expulsión de 60 diplomáticos

El ministro de Exteriores se ha reunido con el embajador de estadounidense para comunicarle las represalias tras la decisión de EEUU de expulsar a diplomáticos rusos

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin.- EFE

Rusia ha anunciado este jueves la expulsión de 60 diplomáticos estadounidenses como represalia por la decisión de EEUU de expulsar a  60 diplomáticos rusos por el caso del envenenamiento del espía doble Serguéi Skripal y de su hija en Londres.

Además, Moscú ha decidido el cierre del consulado general estadounidense en la segunda ciudad del país, San Petersburgo.

Los diplomáticos estadounidenses, que han sido declarados persona non grata, tendrán hasta el 5 de abril para abandonar territorio ruso, según informó el ministerio ruso de Exteriores en un comunicado.

Rusia ha convocado este jueves al embajador de Estados Unidos, John Huntsman, para comunicarle estas medias. "Literalmente, en estos momentos el embajador norteamericano ha sido citado en la Cancillería, donde se le está comunicando el contenido de las medidas de respuesta contra Estados Unidos", dijo el ministro de Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Lavrov, en rueda de prensa.

Lavrov precisó que esas medidas serían similares a las adoptadas este lunes por Washington, que expulsó a 60 diplomáticos rusos, además de retirar la autorización para el funcionamiento en San Petersburgo de un consulado general estadounidense.

