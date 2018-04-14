El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, instó hoy a los países miembros de la organización a que muestren moderación "en estas circunstancias peligrosas" y se mantenga el respeto al derecho internacional.
Guterres reaccionó en esos términos tras el ataque lanzado en las últimas horas por Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y Francia contra objetivos en Siria como represalia por el supuesto uso de armas químicas en la localidad de Duma hace una semana (fotogalería).
"Insto a todos los estados miembros a que muestren moderación en estas circunstancias peligrosas y eviten cualquier posible escalada de la situación y el sufrimiento del pueblo sirio", afirma Gutierres en un comunicado.
Guterres también recuerda que el Consejo de Seguridad tiene como "principal responsabilidad el mantenimiento de la paz y la seguridad", y pide a sus miembros que se mantengan unidos "y asuman esa responsabilidad".
El consejo se ha reunido esta semana en cuatro ocasiones distintas para analizar el caso sirio, pero las sesiones se han cerrado sin acuerdos.
En los debates, en cambio, han quedado claras las profundas divisiones que enfrentan a Estados Unidos y Rusia acerca de la situación en Siria, al punto de que este viernes Guterres llegó a decir que "la Guerra Fría ha vuelto".
En el comunicado, Guterres insiste en que el uso de armas químicas "es aborrecible" y el sufrimiento que causa "es horrendo".
"He expresado repetidamente mi profunda decepción por el hecho de que el Consejo de Seguridad haya fracasado para crear un mecanismo efectivo que fije las responsabilidades por el uso de armas químicas en Siria", agrega Guterres.
"Insto al Consejo de Seguridad a que asuma sus responsabilidades y llene este vacío", agregó Guterres.
En las horas inmediatas del ataque contra posiciones del régimen de Bachar al Asad no se había convocado ninguna reunión del Consejo de Seguridad, pero no se descarta que pueda haber una a lo largo de este fin de semana.
