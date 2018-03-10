Un secuestrador y sus rehenes mueren en un tiroteo en una residencia para excombatientes de guerra de EEUU

La toma de rehenes ocurrida hoy en una residencia militar de California (EEUU) terminó tras más de siete horas con las tres rehenes y el secuestrador muertos, según informaron las autoridades.



Los agentes hallaron los cuerpos sobre las 18.00 hora local (02.00 del sábado GMT), cuando se decidieron a ingresar a la habitación en la que se había producido la toma, tras no poder establecer contacto con el secuestrador durante todo el día.



"Esta es una noticia trágica, una que esperábamos no tener que dar", dijo en una comparecencia el capitán Chris Childs, de la Policía del estado de California.



Las tres rehenes muertas eran trabajadoras de esta residencia militar privada para excombatientes de las guerras de Irak y Afganistán con trastornos postraumáticos llamada The Pathway Home y ubicada en Yountville, al norte de San Francisco (California).

El secuestro comenzó durante una pequeña fiesta de trabajadores de la residencia

El secuestro había empezado sobre las 10.20 hora local (18.20 GMT), durante una pequeña fiesta de trabajadores de la residencia.



Los primeros agentes que llegaron al lugar, donde viven un millar de excombatientes, intercambiaron disparos con el secuestrador, lo que según Childs evitó que saliera "a buscar otras víctimas".



Aunque las autoridades no revelaron la identidad del asaltante, el senador californiano Bill Dodd dijo a medios locales que se trataba de un excombatiente con problemas psicológicos al que a principios de semana le habían pedido que abandonara la residencia.