Una niña de cinco años, Djeneba Diarra, ha sido hallada descuartizada en Mali, después de ser secuestrada de noche en su casa de Fana, a 78 kilómetros de la capital maliense, Bamako. La niña dormía en su vivienda cuando unos hombres entraron en la casa y la secuestraron a la fuerza. También intentaron secuestrar a su hermana, de dos años, pero su madre consiguió salvarla.
Cuando se llevaron a la niña, intentaron buscarla pero no tuvieron éxito. De hecho, la madre de la niña intentó escalar el muro por el que se fueron los secuestradores pero, al ver que no podía, decidió proteger a su segunda hija. Ha sido este domingo cuando han encontrado el cuerpo de la menor sin cabeza al lado de una mezquita.
Como recoge el diario The Daily Mail, Mamadou Sissoko, el Secretario General de la Federación de Asociaciones de Personas con Albinismo en África Occidental (FAPAO), los crímenes hacia la población albina en Mali son comunes y están ligados a los acontecimientos políticos.
"Cada vez que hay elecciones, nos convertimos en presas para las personas que quieren hacer sacrificios rituales. Esta no es la primera vez que esto sucede en Fana ", asegura el activista. Ante este crimen, explican que ha habido protestas en el pueblo de Fana. Vecinos de la localidad han quemado parcialmente el cuartel general de la policía paramilitar reprochando la falta de seguridad en la aldea. "Exigimos justicia. Han tomado su cabeza. Este es un crimen ritual", denuncia Sissoko.
El albinismo es una condición genética inusual caracterizada por la ausencia de pigmentación de ojos, piel y pelo. Es hereditario y en África sufren mucha discriminación. Por ello, los albinos se ven obligados a casarse entre ellos y su población se ha multiplicado. También sucede en otras decenas de países africanos como Tanzania o Malaui.
Comentarios:
