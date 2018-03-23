Público
SECUESTRO FRANCIA Un hombre armado se atrinchera con rehenes en un supermercado del sur de Francia

El individuo, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, dice ser de Estado Islámico, y el Ministerio del Interior galo ha pedido "no difundir rumores"

El supermercado  Super U de Trèbes, donde un hombre se ha atrincherado con rehenes. / Google Maps

Un hombre armado se ha atrincherado este viernes con varios rehenes en un supermercado 'Super U' de la localidad francesa de Trèbes, en el departamento de Aude, lo que ha motivado un amplio dispositivo policial.

Según la Fiscalía, el asaltante ha dicho pertenecer al grupo terrorista Estado Islámico, según informa france info.

La Prefectura de Aude ha confirmado una "operación en curso" y ha prohibido el acceso a las inmediaciones del supermercado.

El Ministerio del Interior también ha informado en Twitter de este despliegue y ha instado a la ciudadanía a "no difundir rumores" y confiar solo en los datos oficiales. El individuo armado, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, entró en el establecimiento en torno a las 11.00 horas.​

