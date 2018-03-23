Un hombre armado se ha atrincherado este viernes con varios rehenes en un supermercado 'Super U' de la localidad francesa de Trèbes, en el departamento de Aude, lo que ha motivado un amplio dispositivo policial.
Según la Fiscalía, el asaltante ha dicho pertenecer al grupo terrorista Estado Islámico, según informa france info.
La Prefectura de Aude ha confirmado una "operación en curso" y ha prohibido el acceso a las inmediaciones del supermercado.
El Ministerio del Interior también ha informado en Twitter de este despliegue y ha instado a la ciudadanía a "no difundir rumores" y confiar solo en los datos oficiales. El individuo armado, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, entró en el establecimiento en torno a las 11.00 horas.
